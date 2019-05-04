Former YouTube star gets 10 years in jail over child pornography

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp being used to spread child pornography: Report
Indian man charged with possessing child pornography in Australia
Indian charged with possessing child porn in Australia
Indian-origin man in US jailed for life for sexually exploiting minor
Indian to be deported after two months' jail over child porn
-
Former YouTube star Austin Jones has been sentenced to ten years in jail on charges related to child pornography.
Jones, who had around 5540,000 subscribers and more than 20 million video views, used to make covers of songs.
In 2017, he was arrested on two counts of producing child pornography, TechCrunch reports.
He pled guilty in February to attempting to persuade more than thirty underage girls to send him explicit photos or videos of themselves to prove they were his biggest fan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU