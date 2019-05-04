Former YouTube star gets 10 years in jail over child pornography

Former YouTube star has been sentenced to ten years in jail on charges related to

Jones, who had around 5540,000 subscribers and more than 20 million video views, used to make covers of songs.

In 2017, he was arrested on two counts of producing child pornography, reports.

He pled guilty in February to attempting to persuade more than thirty underage girls to send him explicit photos or videos of themselves to prove they were his biggest fan.

