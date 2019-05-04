JUST IN
Lego introduces Star Wars Day special STEM kit for kids

Lego is commemorating the Star Wars Day today in its own special way. The company has introduced a special STEM kit for the young who can build classic robots from the sci-fi series.

The new Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander set lets fans build, code, and play three iconic Star Wars droids: R2-D2, the Gonk Droid, and the Mouse Droid.

The kit uses the intuitive drag-and-drop Lego Boost coding technology for the first time, allowing children to play with parents while honing their STEM skills as well. The kit will be launched globally on September 1, 2019.

