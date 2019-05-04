Lego introduces Star Wars Day special STEM kit for kids

is commemorating the Day today in its own special way. The company has introduced a special STEM kit for the young who can build classic robots from the sci-fi series.

The new Boost Droid set lets fans build, code, and play three iconic droids: R2-D2, the Gonk Droid, and the Mouse Droid.

The kit uses the intuitive drag-and-drop Boost coding for the first time, allowing children to play with parents while honing their STEM skills as well. The kit will be launched globally on September 1, 2019.

