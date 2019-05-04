Firefox certificate error is disabling all extensions for users

A bug in Mozilla's browser is reportedly disabling all extensions, leaving users clueless about what went wrong.

According to TechCrunch, each extension is being listed as a legacy extension, alongside a warning that it could not be verified for use in the browser and hence, has been disabled.

The issue appears to be related to a code signing certificate built into the browser that expired today, leading to the sudden failure of extensions. Meanwhile, is working on a patch to fix the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)