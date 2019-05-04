JUST IN
Business Standard

Firefox certificate error is disabling all extensions for users

ANI  |  Internet 

A bug in Mozilla's Firefox browser is reportedly disabling all extensions, leaving users clueless about what went wrong.

According to TechCrunch, each extension is being listed as a legacy extension, alongside a warning that it could not be verified for use in the browser and hence, has been disabled.

The issue appears to be related to a code signing certificate built into the browser that expired today, leading to the sudden failure of extensions. Meanwhile, Mozilla is working on a patch to fix the issue.

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 20:47 IST

