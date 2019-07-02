Lok Sabha passes Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill

The Bill, moved by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, was passed by voice vote after a four-hour-long discussion. The house also negated the statutory resolutions moved by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and RSP's N K Premchandran.

Replying to the debate, Harsh Vardhan said that the Bill would be radical reform in the country's medical education system and urged the members to pass the Bill as it was in public interest.

"The government's intention is honest. The Prime Minister has always focused to provide best health care system to the people. Ayushmaan scheme is one such example. Please rise above political lines to and ensure its passage," he said.

The minister also said the government proposes to bring the Medical Commission Bill in the near future after getting it cleared from the Cabinet.

The Medical Commission Bill, 2017 was introduced in Lok Sabha in December, 2017, which lapsed on the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The Bill also seeks to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019.

Participating in the debate, Chowdhury opposed the ordinance route taken by the government to supersede the Indian Medical Council saying it was unhealthy for democracy.

"Ordinance was promulgated twice by the government despite elections being round the corner," he said.

Earlier, introducing the Bill, Vardhan said in the last two decades, a perception was built that MCI has been unsuccessful in its objectives and had become a hub for corruption and corrupt.

Harsh Vardhan said that two oversight committees were constituted during the UPA rule and the issue was also referred to parliamentary standing committee.

He said the parliamentary committee recommended that the government should bring a new comprehensive Bill in Parliament at the earliest so as to restructure and revamp the regulatory system of medical education and medical practice and to reform the Medical Council of India.

The Bill also proposes to increase the number of members in the board of Governors to 12 from the existing seven.

The Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 was enacted to provide for the reconstitution of the Medical Council of India and the maintenance of a Medical Register for India and for matters connected therewith.

The working of the MCI was under scrutiny since long time and the same was examined by various expert bodies including the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

