Koti not given party membership, clarifies Andhra BJP

Andhra Pradesh BJP unit on Tuesday clarified that B Koteswara Rao (Koti) has not been given party membership.

"On Monday, almost 80 TDP members from Vinukonda Assembly Constituency joined BJP, with the initiative of former minister Ravela Kishore Babu. However, one person named Koti joined without giving any information to local leadership. The party has not authenticated his joining. Hereby, we confirm that he has not been taken into the party fold," the state BJP unit said in a statement.

During the course of Assembly Elections, Koti who was a PA to Lakshmi Parvati ( wife of late N.T Ramarao) alleged that she (Lakshmi) was abusing him. Lakshmi Parvathi then complained to Telangana DGP that Koti intentionally held malicious propaganda and damaged her reputation.

This comes after, on Monday, Koti joined BJP in Guntur which became an embarrassing moment for the state BJP unit. In order to control the damage, BJP issued a note citing that it has not given any membership to Koti.

BJP tried to minimise the embarrassment by claiming that it has not confirmed the joining of Koti, a controversial person in AP

