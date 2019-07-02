Four shot at in Delhi over property dispute

Four people were shot at in Mitraon area in the capital on Monday night over a property dispute, police said.

The incident allegedly took place due to a minor altercation between two neighbours.

The injured have been shifted to Vikas Hospital in Najafgarh.

Initially, it was found that both the assailants and the injured are neighbours who live in Mitraon village in close vicinity. They engaged in a minor altercation and exchange of abuses, which subsequently turned into a physical fight.

While quarrelling, when the first party was sitting in front of their home, the second party including Bhoop Singh, Bijender, Jai Bhagwan etc came with sticks, bricks and firearms, attacked them and ran away.

Among those injured are Sudarshan, Samar Singh, Naveen, Amarjeet and Satish. All are in stable condition, police said.

Three police teams have been deputed to nab the culprits, while the reason for the dispute is being verified.

No evidence of any gang war has been unearthed in the incident. Further investigation is underway and a case has been registered under attempt to murder and Arms Act.

