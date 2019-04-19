Journalist killed in Northern Ireland in terror incident

A female was shot dead in Northern Ireland, in what the police are treating as a "terrorist incident", the media reported on Friday.

Twenty-nine-year-old was killed during rioting after police searches in Derry's Creggan area on Thursday night, the reported.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at police vehicles.

said the police were "treating the shooting as a terrorist incident" and a murder inquiry had been launched.

There were reports that the trouble broke out after police raided on houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

"Not only is it a murder of a young woman. It's another act of violence on this city," said Hamilton.

"I believe that this was orchestrated - orchestrated to a point that they just want to have violence and attack police."

