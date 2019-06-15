Fourth class employee administers treatment in Jalandhar hospital

A shocking incident came to the fore in here on Friday when a ward attendant administered treatment to a patient.

In a complaint made by the patient to the on-duty officer, he alleged that a ward attendant stitched his wounds.

Speaking to ANI, the fourth-class employee denied the claim and said that he was directed by the doctor to perform the procedure.

Doctor Harveen Kaur, who was on duty when the incident took place, said the person stitched the wounds without telling her.

"Late at night, I referred a trauma case to the minor Operation Theatre. took the patient to the ward and stitched the wound without informing us."

Kaur also alleged that the ward attendant had taken drugs that night.

"I have reported this to the medical superintendent, who will now take appropriate action," she added.

said that if anyone is found guilty, stringent action will be taken against them.

"A final report with a statement of the complainant, doctor and the ward attendant will be sent to the higher authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)