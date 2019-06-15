Malegaon blast case: Court allows Thakur's plea for exemption from appearance

A has allowed the application of MP Singh Thakur for exemption from appearance on Saturday in connection with the 2008 blast case.

The court had on June 3 directed Thakur and all other accused in the case to appear before it once a week.

Thakur's lawyers had on Friday sought exemption for her from appearing before the today. Her application was transferred to a since the regular was on leave today. It was allowed after her J P told the court that he had asked her not to appear as was on leave.

Besides the MP, the other accused are Lt Col Prasad Purohit, retired Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, and

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

The accused have also been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's city.

