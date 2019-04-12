France opposes EU's trade negotiations with US

France on Thursday opposed European Union (EU) trade negotiations with the United States that had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement on climate change.
"We defend exemplary Europe for the climate [policy]. France opposes launching trade negotiations with the US that is not a member of the Paris Agreement," tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron. His comment comes a day after the bloc voted to initiate negotiations with the US to mend trade relation which was affected by the tariff row.
Recently, Trump also attacked the EU saying the bloc is a "brutal" trading partner with the US.
The United States threatened to slap tariffs on EU imports worth USD 11 billion, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, in the wake of the EU allegedly giving subsidies to Airbus.
The proposed tariffs are subject to public consultations and arbitration at the World Trade Organisation.
The United States had already imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium export, with Trump considering the imposition of tariffs up to 25 per cent on European vehicle imports.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU