Blast in Quetta, 8 killed

ANI  |  Asia 

At least eight people were killed and a dozen suffered injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in a vegetable market of Quetta on Friday.

The death toll is expected to rise, reported Express Tribune.

The police and rescue workers who reached the spot are carrying out rescue operations.

The group responsible for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 10:27 IST

