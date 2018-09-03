France to organise Mission PEGASE in India

Celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the India- strategic partnership, the has organised Mission PEGASE in the region. The event, which began on Saturday, will end on September 4. The highlight is the detachment of three Rafale combat jets, one military transport aircraft, one refueling aircraft, and one A310 cargo

The operational mission aims to reinforce France's presence in this region of strategic interest and deepen its relations with main partner countries. This mission succeeds a major exercise in Australia, where French have carried out joint drills with those of the

After Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, this detachment, involving over a hundred aviators, will make a three-day stopover in India, at the Air Force Stations of and On this occasion, joint flights and exchanges between the French and Indian Air Forces will be conducted.

This mission in is yet another illustration of the depth of the Indo-French strategic partnership, and the trust that prevails in the relations between their armed forces.

