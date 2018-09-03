Suspension of security aid to Pak announced in Jan: Pentagon

The Pentagon's has issued a clarification over its decision to cut security assistance worth 300 million USD to Pakistan, saying that the decision to suspend the aid was made in January only.

spokesperson, told ANI, "Unfortunately, recent reporting has distorted the details of the (CSF) by stating several things out of context. The suspension of security assistance to was announced in January 2018. CSF is included in the suspension and it remains in place. This is not a new decision or a new announcement, but an acknowledgment of a July request to reprogram funds before they expire."

On Saturday, it was reported that the military cancelled the financial aid worth 300 million USD to due to the growing concerns regarding the latter's failure to tackle the terrorists.

Faulkner stated that had been engaged with Pakistani military officials at the highest levels since January to discuss their commitment towards defeating all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security, as well as in a peaceful future for

"We continue to press to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and we continue to call on Pakistan to arrest, expel or bring the leadership to the negotiating table," he said.

The also mentioned that through the 2018 (DoD) Appropriations Act, published on March 23, the US Congress rescinded 500 million USD in aid to Pakistan.

Faulkner said that due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the Strategy, "the DoD reprogrammed a further 300 million USD in July for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30".

"DoD is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied. DoD will have a congressional response before September 30, 2018, to allow DoD to implement the reprogramming actions," he added.

The report of cancellation of the US aid came ahead of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo's and the of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford's expected trip to on September 5.

In January, had cut 1 billion USD in financial aid to Pakistan, with and other officials citing Islamabad's failure to crack down on the Haqqani terror outfit as the reason behind it, reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)