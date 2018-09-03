Myanmar journalists get 7 years' imprisonment for breaching official secrets act

Two journalists, accused of breaching Myanmar's official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, have been sentenced to seven years each in jail by a

"Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were originally detained in last December, after working on an investigation into the mass killing of a number of Rohingya villagers in Myanmar's Rakhine state," reported.

However, the accused journalists maintained that neither of them had done anything wrong.

Shortly after the announcement of the verdict, Stephen Adler, stated that the conviction was "a sad day" for the organisation, the two men (Wa and Kyaw) and "the press everywhere."

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy in a tweet called the conviction a hammer blow against in

"This conviction of the 2 reporters is a hammer blow against in #Myanmar, showing just how afraid the #Tatmadaw & # government are of investigative journalism and critical commentary customarily found in a real democracy," Robertson tweeted.

The two journalists had earlier pleaded not guilty to violating the colonial-era act, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The Rohingyas are a Muslim minority ethnic group in and are considered to be illegal immigrants. More than 700,000 of them are languishing in Bangladeshi refugee camps, after fleeing a brutal campaign in August last year.

