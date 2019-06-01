French Open: Nadal advances to fourth round

advanced to the fourth round of here on Friday with a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over

Chasing his 12th Roland Garros title, the world number two kept the momentum going from his second round match and thrashed Goffin in the third round match, which lasted for two hours and 49 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Goffin helplessly struggled to gain a point in the opening set which Nadal clinched by 6-1. Nadal seemed flawless and won the second set as well.

However, the Spaniard struggled in the third set as Goffin hit back furiously and secured a 6-4 victory. In the fourth set, Nadal made a comeback 6-3 and won the match.

This is Nadal's 89th win in 91 matches played in and lost only two.

Nadal will now play against Juan Ignacio Londero, who defeated Corentin Moutet, in the fourth round.

