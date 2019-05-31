French Open: Federer beats Ruud to reach fourth round

secured his spot in the round of 16 as he registered a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) victory against on Friday. With this victory, Federer also surpassed Budge Patty's record of 13 round of 16 showing as he achieved a record 14 fourth-round appearance at

After registering a 6-3 win in the opening set, Federer came out furiously and dominated Ruud in the second round. Ruud struggled a lot in the second round and faced a humiliating 1-6 defeat at the hands of Federer.

In the third set, Federer witnessed a tough competition from Rudd. Despite displaying brilliance in the third set, Federer defeated him to win the set.

Ruud, who is just 20-year old, was playing his first Grand Slam third-round but Federer overpowered him to advance into the fourth round.

Federer is 37 years 305 days old and became the oldest man to make the fourth round in since Italy's Nicola Pietrangeli, who was 38 years 267 days old, in 1972.

Federer will now face either or for a place in the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)