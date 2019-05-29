Europa League final: I see it at 50 per cent, either team can win, says Lauren

Chelsea and Arsenal are gearing up for the final and latter's former defender appears to be indecisive regarding the match's result saying that both the teams have equal possibility to clinch the title.

"I see it at 50 per cent, either can win," Goal.com quoted as saying.

Arsenal looks in a good shape and will be entering in the final with a lot of confidence as they registered a dominating 7-3 (aggregate) win over in the semi-finals.

But, in spite of being indecisive, feels that Chelsea's Eden Hazard, who is likely to join Real Madrid after this season, will be a 'decisive' factor in the match.

"I give Chelsea a chance because Hazard has been a symbol for that team and he wants to seal the title for Chelsea as the culmination of his career at the club. He can be decisive for Chelsea apart from other tactical factors," he said.

Praising the Belgian, Lauren termed Hazard an 'unpredictable' and even compared him to Manchester United's legend

"Being very smart. He is an I always compare him with They are players who, in addition to being skilled, are intelligent. They combine well with the midfield - at times they look for you in the centre instead of staying on the wing," Lauren said.

There is no team who enter in the final without any added pressure but Lauren said playing in the final is a 'blessing'.

"I always say the same thing, there is no pressure. As a footballer, I prefer this kind of pressure. To play for titles, that's not a pressure. The pressure is fighting to avoid relegation. You do not know where you are going to be next year if you are going to be fighting to be relegated to the second division. That is pressure. The fact of playing a final and being able to win a title is not a pressure. That pressure is a blessing," he said.

The final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)