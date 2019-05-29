South Africa announces home fixtures ahead of U 19 World Cup 2020

(CSA) on Wednesday announced the home fixtures for the under-19 team who will play the One- (ODI) series against India, and between December 26, 2019, to January 9, 2020.

Ahead of the 2020 ICC U19 in to be held from January 17 to February 9, the Proteas U19 team will take on the defending champions, India, in a three-match ODI series at Buffalo Park in East at the end of December this year.

South Africa's said that the scheduling of these matches will help the team in assessing their performance and it will give them the much-needed exposure.

"The majority of this team has recently been to and they learnt a lot on that tour, so it is going to be great to host and play the sub-continent team at home later this year, with the two sides playing very competitive With our neighbours, Zimbabwe, and also added in pre- matches, our players will get a good idea of what's to come when the real tournament gets underway," Vincent Barnes, the said in an official statement.

"There's going to be a lot of cricket for these young men between now and then, so we hope to see a few of them raise their hands through their performances," Barnes added.

SA under-19s Squad for ODI series against Pakistan: (captain), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Khanya Cotani, Michael Copeland, Andrew Louw, Akeem Minaar, Lifa Ntanzi, Imraan Philander, Siya Plaatjie, Ruan Terblanche, Tiaan van Vuuren, Nonelela Yika.

SA U19 ODI series fixtures against U19 :

June 22 1st ODI vs U19 (Chatsworth Oval)

June 25 2nd ODI South Africa vs U19 (Pietermaritzburg)

June 27 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan U19 (Pietermaritzburg)

June 30 4th ODI South Africa vs Pakistan U19 (Pietermaritzburg)

July 02 5th ODI South Africa vs Pakistan U19 (Pietermaritzburg)

July 05 6th ODI South Africa vs Pakistan U19 (Chatsworth Oval)

July 07 7th ODI South Africa vs Pakistan U19 (Chatsworth Oval)

SA U19 ODI series against U19 in East London

December 2019

December 26 1st ODI South Africa U19 vs U19 (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium)

December 28 2nd ODI South Africa U19 vs India U19 (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium)

December 30 3rd ODI South Africa U19 vs India U19 (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium)

SA U19 Youth ODI Quadrangular series against India, and in Durban

January 2020

Jan 03 1st ODI South Africa U19 vs India U19 (Kingsmead Cricket Ground)

Jan 03 2nd ODI New Zealand U19 vs U19 (Chatsworth Cricket Oval)

Jan 05 3rd ODI India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 (Kingsmead Cricket Ground)

Jan 05 4th ODI South Africa U19 vs New Zealand U19 (Chatsworth Cricket Oval)

Jan 07 5th ODI South Africa U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 (Kingsmead Cricket Ground)

Jan 07 6th ODI India U19 vs New Zealand U19 (Chatsworth Cricket Oval)

Jan 09 7th ODI (Bronze) 3rd Place vs 4th Place (Chatsworth Cricket Oval)

Jan 09 8th ODI (Final) 1st Place vs 2nd Place (Kingsmead Cricket Ground)

The ICC U19 2020 will take place in January and February in South Africa.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Windies and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified for the tournament.

