French Prez wants Notre Dame rebuilt in 5 years

Soon after the fire was put out at the Cathedral, French on Tuesday said that he wants the to be rebuilt in the next five years.

The iconic Parisian landmark bore great damage after a blaze engulfed the 13th-century cathedral on Monday.

"We will rebuild even more beautiful and I want that to be done in the next five years," quoted as saying in a televised address. "Throughout our history, we have built towns, ports, churches. Many have been burnt due to revolutions, wars, due to mankind's mistakes. Each time we have rebuilt them," he added.

"The fire of reminds us that our story never ends. And that we will always have challenges to overcome. What we believe to be indestructible can also be touched," the French lastly said.

The violent blaze, the origin of which remains unknown, shook the entire as people voiced their sadness upon seeing centuries of history go up in flames. Considered as the "beating heart" of French Catholicism, Notre Dame is viewed as a religious symbol by Christians who are currently observing the

A few of the most coveted relics in Christianity, including the Holy Crown, which many believe to be from the crown of thorns placed on the of Jesus, were safely rescued from the fire. Catholics have prayed to the crown at Notre Dame for more than 16 centuries now, according to the cathedral.

Efforts to collect funds to rebuild the cathedral are in full swing, with over USD 700 million already being pledged for the cause.

