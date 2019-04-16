Ferdous Ahmed blacklisted from campaigning in India; to be sent back

-
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi national Ferdous Ahmed, following his campaign for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Sunday.
The MHA issued a notice to the actor, asking him to leave India for violating his visa conditions. He has been blacklisted from campaigning in the country.
Earlier in the day, the MHA had asked for a report from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), over the issue.
Ahmed on Monday had campaigned for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Raiganj parliamentary constituency in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had strongly objected to the actor's campaign, alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Darjeeling, Raiganj and Jalpaiguri - will go to polls in the second phase of elections on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
