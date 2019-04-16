Ferdous Ahmed blacklisted from campaigning in India; to be sent back

The (MHA) on Tuesday cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi national Ahmed, following his campaign for the (TMC) in on Sunday.

The MHA issued a notice to the actor, asking him to leave for violating his visa conditions. He has been blacklisted from campaigning in the country.

Earlier in the day, the MHA had asked for a report from the (FRRO), over the issue.

Ahmed on Monday had campaigned for the (TMC) in the Raiganj parliamentary constituency in West Bengal's district.

The had strongly objected to the actor's campaign, alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).Three Lok Sabha constituencies in - Darjeeling, Raiganj and Jalpaiguri - will go to polls in the second phase of elections on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

