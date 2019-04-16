Notre Dame Fire: Pope Francis, PM Modi express solidarity with France

Pope on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of following the massive fire at Cathedral in on Monday.

The Pope wrote on his official handle, "Today we unite in prayer with the people of France, as we wait for the sorrow inflicted by the serious damage to be transformed into hope with reconstruction. Holy Mary, Our Lady, pray for us. #NotreDame"

A deadly blaze engulfed the historic cathedral in on Monday afternoon (local time), taking down the structure's famous spire, much to the horror of onlookers and community alike.

on Tuesday conveyed his shock and sadness on the devastation caused by the fire, Ministry of wrote on

In a letter written to the French Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi "expressed India's solidarity with the and people of on this national loss."

The cathedral houses a few of the most coveted relics in Christianity, including the Holy Crown, which many believe to be from the crown of thorns placed on the of Jesus. Catholics have prayed to the crown at the Cathedral for more than 16 centuries now, as per the cathedral.

The fire was declared fully extinguished some 15 hours after it began. French has vowed to reconstruct the historic building.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)