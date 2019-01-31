French studio Gaumont working on Celine Dion film 'The Power of Love'

is working on a USD 23 million film about Canadian Dion, named ' '

'The Power of Love' is the latest project to tell the story of a celebrity singer, following 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' about the late Freddie Mercury, and upcoming 'Rocket Man,' about

The film is slated to include some of Dion's biggest hits 'All by Myself', 'My Heart Will Go On' and 'I'm Alive.'

The and her record company have authorised the project and given rights to her songs.

To be directed by Valerie Lemercier, the film will see Lemercier star as the as well. Edouard Weil at Rectangle Productions, the Paris-based banner behind 'Climax,' is producing the film in association with and

According to reports, the film chronicles Dion's life from her birth and upbringing in in the 1960s to her extraordinary rise to fame as a teenager, and also her relationship with her and husband

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)