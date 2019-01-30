Rajkummar's love and support for Patralekhaa will make your heart melt!

-
-
Rajkummar, who never shies away for showering love on Patralekhaa, just gave some major boyfriend goals by cheering and supporting his lady love's upcoming project.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce Patralekhaa's new film, sharing that she will soon star in the Kannada film titled 'Where Is My Kannadaka'.
"Patralekhaa in #Kannada film... Will star opposite Ganesh in #WhereIsMyKannadaka... Directed by husband-wife duo Raaj and Damini, who have several prestigious television serials to their credit," he tweeted.
Rajkummar responded to the news by sharing a very sweet tweet, calling her not just one of the finest actors in the industry but a fine human being as well.
"Woohhoooo. Kill it @Patralekhaa9 One of the finest actors & also the finest human being," he wrote.
Sonam Kapoor, who is going to star opposite Rajkummar in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' too took to Twitter and wrote, "Patra so happy for you!"
The 'Queen' actor also opened up about his relationship with Patralekhaa on the recent episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.
The couple's love story also got featured on Humans of Bombay page on Instagram recently. Both the actors took to their social media pages and shared the story behind how they met and fell in love.
On the work front, The 'Stree' actor is currently awaiting the release of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
