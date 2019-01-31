Fresh snowfall, landslide closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Fresh snowfall and landslides have forced the Jammu- highway, which is the only road link of the state to the rest of the country, to close for traffic again, officials said.

Kumar said the decision to close the strategic highway for traffic was taken after the MeT issued an advisory of rain and snowfall in the state on Wednesday.

"Taking into account, the weather and road conditions, we decided to suspend vehicular traffic on Thursday as a precautionary measure," Kumar said.

The 300 kilometre long Jammu- highway connects the valley with the rest of and the essential supplies reach the Valley via this highway.

"Hundreds of vehicles including private vehicles and trucks have been halted at various points of the highway near Udhampur. Drivers of these vehicles are demanding an early reopening of the highway as they are suffering due to cold and rainy weather here," Ravinder said.

Previously in January the strategic highway was closed for over 10 days due to landslides and snowfall.

