Ruckus disrupts counting of votes in Jind bye poll

Counting of votes for the Assembly bye election in was halted for some time on Thursday after some people created ruckus outside the counting centre amid allegations of EVMs going missing.

Police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the violent crowds outside the counting centre in the here.

Additional police force was called in, after which the counting resumed, officials said.

According to the latest trend, BJP is leading with 46,916 votes. (JJP) is in second place with 30,956 votes, while is trailing with 19,611 votes.

Assembly constituency went to polls on January 28. Over 75.77 per cent voting was recorded in bye poll, which has 2.32 lakh registered voters registered voters. The bye poll was necessitated following the death of Hari Chan Midha, father of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)