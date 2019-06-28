G-20 Summit: PM Modi to hold 4 bilaterals, 3 pull asides on Day 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

Modi's first two bilateral on Saturday morning is likely to be with the Presidents of Indonesia and Brazil -- Joko Widodo and Jair Bolsonaro respectively. Immediately after that, Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate in the leaders' side event on women empowerment.

In line with Summit's central theme of "Human-Centred Future Society," the topics under discussion during the third session on Saturday will be sustainable development, inclusiveness, and inequality. The fourth and final session of the summit will be held in the afternoon, where the topics under discussion will be Climate Change, Environment, and Energy.

In between the two sessions, Modi will hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It should be recalled that both India and Turkey are facing a sanction threat by Washington over S-400 missile deal with Moscow.

Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit likely to be held at around 1:45 (local time).

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

