G20 Summit: Leaders attend informal dinner hosted by Japanese PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of leaders participating in the G20 summit in Osaka attended an informal dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Photographs tweeted by the Prime Minister's office shows Modi seated alongside United States President Donald Trump at the dinner.

One photograph captures the two leaders engaged in a conversation and another shows the PM laughing while Trump can be seen smiling. On the left of Trump were seated Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"PM @narendramodi and other #G20 leaders at the dinner in Osaka this evening," PMO India tweeted.

Modi and Trump had held a bilateral earlier in the day, where they had agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade. The meeting had come a day after the US President urged India to withdraw the "unacceptable" tariffs imposed on American goods.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)