'Game Of Thrones' stars share heartfelt farewell posts

It's the end of an era! After an eight-year-long journey, 'Game Of Thrones' is leaving behind an undeniable legacy as one of the most popular series. And just like all the fans, even the star cast of 'GOT' is emotional bidding farewell to the show with a heavy heart.

The 'GOT' stars took to to celebrate their time on the show. Posting group pictures and heartfelt messages, the cast honoured and shared what the show meant to them.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, shared a series of pictures along with an emotional note, closing the door on this formative experience in her career.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," she began the post.

"The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice," she added.

Clarke also remembered her late father and thanked her fans for their love and support.

" has shaped me as a woman, as an and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended," she concluded.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shared a group picture featuring most of the season eight cast along with a message dedicated to her character Sansa Stark.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me."

"To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything," she concluded her heart-warming post.

John Bradley-West, who portrays the loyal Samwell Tarly, shared a picture of himself with the 2010 rehearsal and prep schedule for season one, where the began for him.

In a lengthy caption, he wrote, "So tonight we have our very last episode. It's the final step of a long and wonderful A that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that's seen me through 8 seasons. I'm glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn't have known the journey we'd go on together. I wouldn't swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything."

Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm, posted pictures of him from his first and last days on the sets of the show. The actor, also known as Raleigh Ritchie, along with the pictures, penned an emotional note and wrote, "First Day. 2. Last Day. was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I'm proud of you. I'll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him."

He added, "Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here's to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here's to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya'll. Thank you."

Many other stars including Pedro Pascal, who plays Oberyn Martell, Gwendoline Christie, who portrays Brienne of Tarth, Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund and Joe Dempsie, who features as Gendry, took to their accounts to pay tribute to the show and bid farewells to the characters that became such inextricable parts of their lives.

From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of imagination and a decade long legacy of being one of the most influential shows of its time.

