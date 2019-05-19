Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Half Girlfriend' completes 2 years

and got nostalgic as their film 'Half Girlfriend' completed 2 years of its release.

Shraddha expressed her love for the film in her recent post where she shared a collage of various scenes from the film. "2 Years of Half Girlfriend," she captioned the post.

In another post, the 'Baaghi' shared the song, 'Baarish' along with few clips from the and wrote, "Such special memories.."

Not just this, even the 'Ki and Ka' posted a motion poster of the film. " will always be close to my heart," he wrote.

The Indian romantic drama film was based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat.

The story of the flick revolved around a rural young Madhav Jha(essayed by Arjun) who eventually falls in with her college mate and rich Riya Somani (essayed by Shraddha). The sizzling chemistry of the duo along with their acting skills and plot appealed much to the younger generation and had created a huge fan base.

The film also starred and in pivotal roles.

The film was helmed by 'Aashiqui 2'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy promoting his next film 'India's Most Wanted' and has resumed the shooting of his upcoming film '

Also starring and Kriti Sanon, 'Panipat' is based on the third Battle of fought between the Maratha empire lead by Sadashiv and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the of

Shraddha has 'Saaho' and 'Chhicchore' in her kitty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)