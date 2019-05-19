Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Half Girlfriend' completes 2 years

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor got nostalgic as their film 'Half Girlfriend' completed 2 years of its release.
Shraddha expressed her love for the film in her recent Instagram post where she shared a collage of various scenes from the film. "2 Years of Half Girlfriend," she captioned the post.
In another post, the 'Baaghi' actor shared the song, 'Baarish' along with few clips from the films and wrote, "Such special memories.."
Not just this, even the 'Ki and Ka' actor posted a motion poster of the film. "Half Girlfriend will always be close to my heart," he wrote.
The Indian romantic drama film was based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat.
The story of the flick revolved around a rural young boy and basketball player Madhav Jha(essayed by Arjun) who eventually falls in with her college mate and rich Riya Somani (essayed by Shraddha). The sizzling chemistry of the duo along with their acting skills and plot appealed much to the younger generation and had created a huge fan base.
The film also starred Vikrant Massey and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.
The film was helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' fame director Mohit Suri.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy promoting his next film 'India's Most Wanted' and has resumed the shooting of his upcoming film 'Panipat.
Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, 'Panipat' is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire lead by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.
Shraddha has 'Saaho' and 'Chhicchore' in her kitty.
