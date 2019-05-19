Farhan Akhtar's savage comeback after being trolled over Pragya Thakur tweet

After being mocked and trolled by multiple users for his tweet asking people not to vote for Sadhvi Pragya, after elections in were over, hit the trollers with an epic comeback.

"Humne taareek galat samjhi toh galaa pakad liya, Jisne itihaas galat samjha use galey laga rahe ho" (I got the date wrong and was held by the neck, but those who got history wrong are being embraced by all of you)," Farhan tweeted in an apparent reference to multiple BJP leaders who were seen misquoting historical facts during their rallies.

Long before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections polling started, requested B-town celebrities to urge their fans to vote. Following his appeal, many celebrities flooded encouraging their followers to exercise their franchise. too joined the initiative but was a little too late.

Earlier today Farhan posted a tweet, where he not only urged them to vote but also made an appeal to voters of to vote against BJP's Thakur, unaware of the fact that the parliamentary constituency had already voted in the sixth phase of polls on May 12 last Sunday.

"Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate," the tweeted.

Hawk-eyed users couldn't have spared the for his faux pas. They were not only quick in pointing out the delay but also slammed the for his reference to the Gas Tragedy, one of the world's worst industrial disasters which claimed around 15,000 lives.

"Making fun of Gas tragedy and it's victims. #Shameless," wrote a user.

"Change your Your tweets are taking 10 days to be published," read another tweet.

Another user wrote, "These guys are so cut off from reality."

Despite the flurry of replies and merciless trolling, the "Rock On!!" actor is yet to issue take down his tweet or issue a correction.

Four hours after he put up the post on the micro-blogging website, it had garnered over 2,400 retweets and 12,000 likes.

