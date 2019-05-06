Gangster Jusab Allarakha arrested from Gujarat forest

A team of (ATS), Gujarat, led by four women police officers, has arrested gangster Jusab Allarakha, a native of Junagadh, who is involved in several cases of extortion and murder.

Acting on credible information that Jusab was hiding in a forest in district, the team launched a and consequently nabbed the absconding history-sheeter on Sunday.

The ATS officers who led the operation are Santok Odedara, Nitimi Gohil, and

"He has four cases of murder registered against him among other cases of loot and attacking government officials," PSI told reporters here.

