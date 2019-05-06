Gangster Jusab Allarakha arrested from Gujarat forest

JUST IN
A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat, led by four women police officers, has arrested gangster Jusab Allarakha, a native of Junagadh, who is involved in several cases of extortion and murder.

Acting on credible information that Jusab was hiding in a forest in Botad district, the team launched a search operation and consequently nabbed the absconding history-sheeter on Sunday.

The Gujarat ATS officers who led the operation are Santok Odedara, Nitimi Gohil, Aruna Gohil and Simmi Mal.

"He has four cases of murder registered against him among other cases of loot and attacking government officials," PSI Santok Odedra told reporters here.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 08:50 IST

