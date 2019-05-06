Tamil Nadu: Differently abled NEET candidate dies while returning home

-
ALSO READ
Hundreds of students miss NEET exam in Karnataka due to train delay
NEET 2019 exam postponed in Odisha due to cyclone 'Fani'
K'taka: Hundreds of students miss NEET exam due to train delay, Railways to urge HRD Ministry to re-conduct test
Cop's timely gesture helps student take NEET
NEET postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani
-
A 17-year-old differently abled student, Santhya, who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Madurai on Sunday, passed away in a bus while returning home.
Santhya, a resident of Abirami area of Ramanathapuram district, appeared for NEET at a private school.
On her way back home she fell unconscious in the bus near Thiruppuvanam and died. Though the exact reason behind her death is still unknown.
The NEET UG examination 2019 was conducted on Sunday by the National Test Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU