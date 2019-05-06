Tamil Nadu: Differently abled NEET candidate dies while returning home

A 17-year-old differently abled student, Santhya, who took the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in on Sunday, passed away in a bus while returning home.

Santhya, a resident of Abirami area of Ramanathapuram district, appeared for at a private school.

On her way back home she fell unconscious in the bus near Thiruppuvanam and died. Though the exact reason behind her death is still unknown.

The UG examination 2019 was conducted on Sunday by the Test Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across

