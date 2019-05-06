JUST IN
Tamil Nadu: Differently abled NEET candidate dies while returning home

ANI  |  General News 

A 17-year-old differently abled student, Santhya, who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Madurai on Sunday, passed away in a bus while returning home.

Santhya, a resident of Abirami area of Ramanathapuram district, appeared for NEET at a private school.

On her way back home she fell unconscious in the bus near Thiruppuvanam and died. Though the exact reason behind her death is still unknown.

The NEET UG examination 2019 was conducted on Sunday by the National Test Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 07:59 IST

