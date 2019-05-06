LS polls: Chattisgarh CM exudes confidence over Congress' victory, says country in mood of change

Minister exuded confidence over Congress' victory in the ongoing elections claiming that the country is in the mood of change, hence, certainly the Congress' government will be formed after May 23.

On being asked that how confident he is over Congress' victory in the ongoing elections, Baghel told reporters, "The atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other states is good towards the The BJP is very behind. The country is in the mood of change, certainly, the government will be formed."

On being asked to respond on Narendra Modi's recent remarks on late during a public rally, he said, "Look at the statement given by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP candidate from Bhopal), Prime Minister's remark about Rajiv ji, it is clear to everyone that such statements are in support of terrorism. The should take care of his dignity and post as we did not expect such comments by him."

Referring to the 1999 plane hijack which led to the release of (JeM) to Kandahar, the Minister also accused the BJP of having links with the terrorists and Naxals.

Questioning why till date no investigation was initiated in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack by JeM which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, he said, " was sent to by BJP. What is the relation between them? They (BJP) have relations with terrorists and Naxals...The probe in the Pulwama terror attack did not start till date. When the terror attack took place, why Prime Minister was doing a photo shoot?"

Talking about the policy to tackle with the Naxals issue, the said after the completion of the ongoing general elections, he will interact with the central government and other Naxal-affected states to form a policy regarding the problem.

"Naxalism is not only in but in other states as well. It is necessary to work in a collective way to prevent this. After the Model Code of Conduct, we will also interact with the Centre and other states to form a policy to tackle with the Naxal issue," Baghel said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)