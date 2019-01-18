Genetic variants behind development of schizophrenia

A new study, led by researchers at the UCL finds that genetic variants which prevent a neurotransmitter receptor from working properly have been implicated in the development of

According to the study, the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) is a protein which normally carries signals between brain cells in response to a neurotransmitter called

Earlier research has shown that symptoms of can be caused by drugs which block NMDAR or by which attack it. Furthermore, genetic studies have also suggested that molecules associated with NMDAR might be involved in the development of

Speaking about it, (UCL Genetics, Evolution & Environment), the who carries out the research, said, "These results, and others which are emerging, really focus attention on abnormalities in NMDAR functioning as a risk factor for schizophrenia. Given all the pre-existing evidence it seems tempting to conclude that genetic variants which by one means or another reduce NMDAR activity could increase the risk of schizophrenia."

For the current study, published in Psychiatric Genetics, the DNA sequences of over 4,000 people with schizophrenia and 5,000 controls were used to study variants in the three genes which code for NMDAR (GRIN1, and GRIN2B) and a fourth (FYN), for a protein called Fyn which controls NMDAR functioning.

The study found that by comparing variants to the normal DNA sequence, it was possible to predict the specific rare variants which would either prevent each gene from being read or which would produce a change in the sequence of amino acids it coded for such that the would not function correctly.

The investigation revealed an excess of such disruptive and damaging variants in FYN, GRIN1 and GRIN2B among the people with schizophrenia.

The results are consistent with previous evidence that impared NMDAR functioning can produce symptoms of schizophrenia. They also support the hypothesis that rare genetic variants which lead to abnormal NMDAR function could increase the risk of developing schizophrenia in 0.5 per cent of cases.

Curtis said, "For many years we've been aware that drugs such as phencyclidine, which blocks the receptor, can cause symptoms just like those which occur in schizophrenia. More recently it's been recognised that sometimes people produce which attack this receptor and again they have similar symptoms."

Large genetic studies have increasingly accumulated evidence suggesting that there is an association between schizophrenia and genes associated with NMDAR but these typically involve very large numbers of genes in a rather non-specific way.

The UCL researchers focused closely on just four genes and used computer programs to predict the effects of rare variants in these genes. When they did this, they found that more of the variants predicted to impair functioning are found in the people with schizophrenia than people without schizophrenia.

As the variants are rare, the researchers plan on following up by studying a larger sample set. Curtis is part of a collaboration which will look at DNA sequence data from over 30,000 subjects with schizophrenia. They also plan on studying the effects of these specific variants in such as cultures of nerve cells to precisely characterise their effects on the cell function.

Professor Curtis concluded, "Currently available medications for schizophrenia are not directed at NMDAR. However if we can conclusively demonstrate ways in which its function is abnormal then this should further stimulate attempts to develop new drugs which target this system, hopefully leading to safer and more effective treatments.

