Tata AIG introduces 'MediCare' to take care of health contingencies

Tata General Company Limited introduced its new variant 'MediCare' - a 'no compromise' product for customers to meet any contingencies on Thursday.

Having three feature-packed variants - ' Protect', 'MediCare' and ' Premier', the company reinforces its focus on the segment to offer customers with an ideal protection plan that does not compromise on coverages and features, read a statement.

'MediCare' is a flexible and all-inclusive product offering life-long renewal benefit to its customers. With flexibility at its core, 'MediCare' policy has all the salient features of an ideal health such as Global Cover up to the full Sum Insured value, which empowers customers with a choice to avail treatment anywhere in the world, provided the diagnosis was made in and the insured travels abroad for treatment.

It also provides Restore Benefit Cover which automatically restores the basic sum insured upon exhaustion of the Sum Insured and accrued Cumulative Bonus, during the policy period. Also available is for treatment of and weight control and Cumulative Bonus of 50 per cent of the Sum Insured for every claim free year accumulating up to a maximum of 100 per cent of sum insured.

In addition to that, 'MediCare' also offers a sum insured option of up to Rs 20 lakhs coverage with no sub-limit for any diseases, no co-pays and no room rent capping.

"Each of the product variant comes with numerous features and benefits to help customers get quality health care in more than 4,000 hospitals worldwide. The policy covers 540+ day-care including organ donation, maternity cover with no limit on deliveries and first year expense coverage of the new born up to a limit of Rs 10,000. Medicare's cover further includes expenses for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine that helps protect women against cervical cancer, the leading in Indian women and the second most in women worldwide," the statement read.

Apart from pre and post-hospitalisation expenses for illness, accident, surgeries, dental treatment and hearing aid charges, 'MediCare' also offers for an insured's immediate kin up to a limit of Rs 20,000, Ayush benefits, accidental death benefit rider and much more.

"Today medical expenses are at an all-time high and having a reliable policy ensures that customers don't have to ever compromise on their health, in the event of any medical emergencies. A comprehensive health coverage like 'MediCare' is no more an option but a must-have for all, given the incidences of health scare on the rise," said Parag Ved, Executive Vice President & Head, Consumer Lines, Tata General Insurance.

"Backed by the Tata legacy of trust, reliability and highest claims paying repute, our strong and agile product teams continuously strive to think ahead for the Customers to empower them with the best protection covers in times of need," he added.

