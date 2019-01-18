Tata AIG introduces 'MediCare' to take care of health contingencies

-
Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited introduced its new healthcare variant 'MediCare' - a 'no compromise' product for customers to meet any health contingencies on Thursday.
Having three feature-packed variants - 'MediCare Protect', 'MediCare' and 'MediCare Premier', the company reinforces its focus on the health insurance segment to offer customers with an ideal health protection plan that does not compromise on coverages and features, read a statement.
'MediCare' is a flexible and all-inclusive product offering life-long renewal benefit to its customers. With flexibility at its core, 'MediCare' policy has all the salient features of an ideal health insurance such as Global Cover up to the full Sum Insured value, which empowers customers with a choice to avail treatment anywhere in the world, provided the diagnosis was made in India and the insured travels abroad for treatment.
It also provides Restore Benefit Cover which automatically restores the basic sum insured upon exhaustion of the Sum Insured and accrued Cumulative Bonus, during the policy period. Also available is Bariatric Surgery for treatment of obesity and weight control and Cumulative Bonus of 50 per cent of the Sum Insured for every claim free year accumulating up to a maximum of 100 per cent of sum insured.
In addition to that, 'MediCare' also offers a sum insured option of up to Rs 20 lakhs coverage with no sub-limit for any diseases, no co-pays and no room rent capping.
"Each of the product variant comes with numerous features and benefits to help customers get quality health care in more than 4,000 hospitals worldwide. The policy covers 540+ day-care surgeries including organ donation, maternity cover with no limit on deliveries and first year vaccination expense coverage of the new born up to a limit of Rs 10,000. Medicare's vaccination cover further includes expenses for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine that helps protect women against cervical cancer, the leading cancer in Indian women and the second most common cancer in women worldwide," the statement read.
Apart from pre and post-hospitalisation expenses for illness, accident, surgeries, dental treatment and hearing aid charges, 'MediCare' also offers compassionate travel benefit for an insured's immediate kin up to a limit of Rs 20,000, Ayush benefits, accidental death benefit rider and much more.
"Today medical expenses are at an all-time high and having a reliable health insurance policy ensures that customers don't have to ever compromise on their health, in the event of any medical emergencies. A comprehensive health coverage like 'MediCare' is no more an option but a must-have for all, given the incidences of health scare on the rise," said Parag Ved, Executive Vice President & Head, Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance.
"Backed by the Tata AIG legacy of trust, reliability and highest claims paying repute, our strong and agile product teams continuously strive to think ahead for the Customers to empower them with the best protection covers in times of need," he added.
