German envoy's unique contest: Winners to get mini-ambassadors

German to India, Walter J Linder, has started a unique contest on and the winners will get the chance to visit the as well as receive a miniature replica of Linder's famous red car.

"Whosoever spots my red in the streets of New Delhi, will get a baby Ambassador car. All you have to do is click a picture of the car and tag the embassy account, be it on Twitter, or Whatsapp," told ANI on Wednesday.

The German ambassador is well-known among the Indian masses for his official red ambassador car.

"The idea for the content came to my mind after I witnessed the love of the people towards my Ambassador. This is the car Indians look and wave at. It has become a personality. So, I thought since people love it so much, let's have a contest," he said.

"When I went to submit my credentials to the on May 21 this year I was told by many people that I should go by a fancy car, like a or Mercedes, but I choose the ambassador. Since then I have been using it as my official car," he added.

The ambassador cars, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, were once the pride in However, they are seldom seen on the streets these days.

"The car was standing in a dusty corner here in the embassy. It was rarely used, primarily to fetch mails. We rejuvenated the car and now it runs perfectly. Earlier, I used it every now and then, but now this is my official car," the ambassador said.

