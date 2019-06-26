Delhi: Fire breaks out in building on Shankar Roadad

-
Fire broke out at a building on Shanker road in Ranjeet Nagar here on Wednesday.
Six fire engines reached the spot and seven people have been rescued so far.
No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.
"We got the information at 7:27 pm about a fire in Ranjit Nagar complex. Six fire vehicles were deployed here. We have rescued seven people from the building. Six people are good but the seventh person was rescued through a window. He was feeling unwell after he inhaled smoke. He has been sent to hospital," SK Dua, Fire Officer told ANI.
