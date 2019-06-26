Chennai gets heavy rainfall

Heavy rain lashed several parts of on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite for the people of the capital city which is reeling under acute water crisis.

The rain brought the temperature down to 27 degrees today.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over the rest part of country outside western region and where rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places (from June 1 to July 3," according to a bulletin by the

has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon further exacerbated the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)