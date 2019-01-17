Germany's far-right party under lens

Some sections of far-right (AfD) party will be put under surveillance, said the country's domestic agency.

The (BfV) said that it would put the youth wing, 'Junge Alternative' (JA), and the party's far-right and his supporters under the lens, reported.

Defending the move, BfV said that the members showed ''clear evidence of an anti-immigration and particularly anti-Muslim attitude," that violates Germany's democratic principles.

He added that Hocke and his supporters are known for propagating "political rhetoric" that is in contrast to Germany's constitution provisions of human dignity, equality and democracy.

Haldenwang asserted that the party believed in "excluding and denouncing foreigners, migrants, Muslims in particular, and persons having a different political opinion and depriving them of almost all of their rights."

In 2017, Hocke courted controversy when he said that should not feel guilty about Nazi atrocities. Referring to the unveiled in in 2005, the German far-right claimed that the people of the country were the "only people in the who planted a memorial of shame in the heart of their capital," as per the report.

The party was formed in the backdrop of the European debt crisis and as an anti-European party in 2013. After the economic turmoil eased out, the far-right party shifted its focus to immigration and Islam.

In September 2017, the AfD became the first right-wing party to enter in nearly 60 years, securing around 13 per cent of the vote.

According to the manifesto, the AfD claims that "Islam does not belong to Germany," adding that Muslims in "a big danger for our state, our society and our system of values."

It has urged for the capping of the number of refugees allowed to enter Germany, citing the country's "protection". The party has, however, argued that the should accept migrants possessing high technical skills.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)