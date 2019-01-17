Upskirting to be illegal across UK

Upskirting, the practice of taking secret photographs under a woman's skirt, is all set to be a criminal offence in England and where offenders will face up to two years in jail.

The legislation was passed by the House of Lords, the upper house of the on Tuesday and is now awaiting royal assent, reported.

The came into being after a 26-year-old woman had started an online campaign, stating that she was a victim of upskirting at a music festival some 18 months ago.

Martin, who hails from Liverpool, was attending the function in London's Hyde Park when a man inappropriately rubbed against her while his friend lurked nearby.

After the passed the new legislation, Martin took to her handle, saying that she was "over the moon."

"After becoming a victim and recognising the gap in the law, I.. partnered with Whelan, of and began 18 months of exhaustive, emotional and life-changing work. I always thought was (impenetrable), but with the right help and the willpower you can do it!" she wrote on the

Apart from the two-year jail term for perpetrators, the most serious offenders of upskirting would be named on a register for sex offenders.

The was carried forward by Wera Hobhouse, who first introduced the legislation in the Parliament.

However in June last year, the measure faced a brief obstacle after some concerns were raised by Christopher Chope, prompting cries of "shame" from other parliamentarians, as per the report.

Ultimately, the legislation got the backing from the after expressed discontent over the progress of making upskirting a criminal offence.

already has an in its place since 2010. Other countries and territories have similar legislations, making the practice illegal in several US and Australian states and in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)