Ghulam Nabi Azad having blurred vision: Modi hits back at Cong leader's 'Old India' remark

on Wednesday hit back at the of Opposition in the over his comments mocking the BJP's 'New India' idea and asked whether he wanted the "old India" of scams and one which had supported "breaking up"

"Now they are slamming New Do they want old back? Old India where cabinet decisions were torn in press meets, old India where Navy was used for personal trips, old India where numerous scams existed and old India which supported 'tukde tukde' gang?"," he said in his reply to the debate on the President's debate in the House.

On Monday, Azad took a jibe at the prime minister's "New India" vision saying "old India" had no hatred, anger and lynchings. He urged him to return to "Old India" where people of all religions live in peace.

Azad's remarks came in the backdrop of the alleged mob lynching of 22-year-old in after he was allegedly forced to recite "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

Modi said, "I think is having a blurred vision. Maybe he is seeing everything from political spectacles. Ghalib said something for such people 'ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha dhool chehre pe thi,aaina saaf karta raha' (Throughout his life, Ghalib kept making this mistake again and again, the dust was on my face and I kept wiping the mirror).

Modi's comments drew a smile on Azad's face.

Invoking Sardar Patel, the asserted that if the former would have become the first of the country, then there would have been no issues in

Accusing of sidelining Sardar Patel, Modi said, "It is a known fact that if was the then we would not face the problems in was a true but his face appears only during elections. He cannot be found in the entire country."

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister asked the "party's senior leader" to pay tributes to him at the in

