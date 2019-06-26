JUST IN
PM slams Congress for opposing 'One Nation, One Election' concept

ANI 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress for outright rejection of the 'One Nation, One Election idea and accused it of practising "negativity" in opposing every new idea.

"Congress has not been able to digest victory. They have not been able to accept the defeat. I do not consider this to be a healthy sign in a democracy. We are seeing this same attitude when it comes to discussing One Nation, One Election."

"Yes, people may not like the idea or have inputs on this. But, it is important to present these ideas and have discussion on the subject," he said while winding up the debate on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

He also snubbed the Opposition accusing it of crying foul over EVM "malfunction" and said their leaders were blocking every 'progressive' idea.

"Those opposing EVMs are not only opposed to EVMs.They have problems with technology, digital transactions, Aadhaar, GST, Bhim App. Why such negativity? This negativity was one of the chief reasons why some parties have not been able to win people's trust," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the parliamentarians to work towards simplifying electoral processes so that citizens can be benefited.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 15:42 IST

