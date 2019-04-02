Congress introduced EVMs, BJP started cheating with it: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that his party introduced EVMs but it was the government which started "cheating" in the voting machine.

"The had started making use of EVMs because earlier musclemen used to capture polling booths. In our time, EVMs were 100 per cent perfect and reliable. But when came to power, they started cheating in it too," said Azad.

He said that the BJP government is responsible for the downfall of " these days is all about abuses. Earlier, the main issues were development related but now Mandir-Masjid has taken over."

He also blamed the BJP government's policies for the increase in casualties of the Armed Forces and security personnel in "These days Army personnel are dying, the number of casualties of security personnel has increased enormously. Militancy has increased because Modi has created such situations," said Azad.

Six Lok Sabha seats of will go to polls in five phases commencing from April 11. While Baramulla and Jammu constituencies will go to polls on April 1, voting for the and constituencies on April 18, Anantnag constituency will go to polls on April 23, 29 and May 6 given the precarious security situation in the south region. Polling for the Ladakh parliamentary seat will take place on May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)