Azad urges forces to avoid collateral damage during anti-terror ops in J-K

-
ALSO READ
J&K's statehood should be restored before holding assembly polls: Azad
Rahul Gandhi says visiting Kashmir Valley feels like coming home
Upon return from Delhi, Farooq Abdullah says 'level of mistrust' in J&K
Most leaders invited for PM's Thursday meet on JK reach Delhi
Suppression in J&K must end to make PM's dialogue process credible: Mufti
-
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday urged security forces to avoid collateral damage during anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.
While speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a public rally in the Rajouri district, the senior Congress leader compared militancy to the game of 'snake and ladders' and said, "Non-militant, civilian killings fuel militancy and undo all the gains."
Heaping praises for the Army's work in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said, "Armymen are doing great work here in close cooperation with locals but they should avoid collateral damage during anti-terror operations."
The Congress leader said many times it has been seen terrorists run and enter a house in order to hide and security forces use explosives to blast the entire house, resulting in civilian killings. "That should be avoided," he said.
Recalling the days of his tenure, Azad said, "As chief minister, I had asked the security forces to cordon off the house and wait for two days. The militant will eventually come out. No doctor has said that you have to kill him the same day. The militant can be killed after two days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU