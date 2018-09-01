Give us 3 months, then criticise us: Imran Khan

has asked the and his political rivals to wait for three months before criticising the decisions taken by the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing media at the House here on Friday, Khan was quoted by Samaa TV as saying, "The first year will be difficult for "

Reiterating his commitment of eradicating corruption, Khan said, "There will be neither any NRO-like agreement in the future nor anyone will be spared from accountability."

The cricketer-turned-politician underscored that there would be a marked difference on how the country would be run by his government, adding that the posts of the cabinet ministers are not permanent and could be changed on the basis of performance, reported.

Khan vowed to transform and overhaul the agricultural sector of the country. He added that many countries, such as the are keen to invest in the country.

He stressed that he wanted to improve relations with the neighbouring countries, including

Asked on the usage of a helicopter for travel to and from his Bani Gala residence, Khan further said that he did not want the people to be inconvenienced.

The 65-year-old leader has presented a 100-day plan, calling for the strengthening of state institutions, revitalising Pakistan's economy and transforming the nation into an "Islamic welfare state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)