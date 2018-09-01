NAB challenges transfer of pending cases against Sharif family

The (NAB) on Saturday challenged the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order pertaining to the transfer of pending corruption cases - and Flagship Investment references against former Sharif and his family.

The NAB, in its petition, said that after the judgment in the Avenfield reference was pronounced, the two remaining cases were under trial, and stated that the IHC's order for the transfer of graft cases cannot be maintained, Geo News reported.

Calling itself an "affected party" of the court's decision, the NAB also said that should be allowed to continue the hearing of the and Flagship Investment references against the

On August 7, the IHC had ordered to transfer the pending graft references against the to another court.

Currently, Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his (retired) are lodged in the in connection with the Avenfield case.

While Maryam and Safdar were named and convicted in the Avenfield case, Sharif and his UK-based sons, Hussain and Hasan Nawaz, were accused in all the three corruption cases - Avenfield reference, Flagship Investment, and reference, and were declared as proclaimed offenders by the court since the proceedings against the family began in September last year.

