Gnabry sets sight on Bundesliga title

feels their campaign would not be a satisfactory one if they are not able to win the title.

Bayern Munich have just one game left in Apart from this, they will also be playing against RB Leipzig for the DFB Pokal final on May 25.

"It would not be a good one if we don't win a title. That's the main reason why I came to FC Bayern. Team sport is always more important than individual performance. Accordingly, it is important to get both titles at the end," Goal.com quoted Gnabry, as saying.

Currently, Bayern Munich have been placed on the top position in the points table with 75 points followed by with 73 points. Even a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt would be enough for them to clinch their seventh consecutive title.

Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)