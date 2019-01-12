Goa: 9 injured in blast at Tuem Industrial Estate's factory

Nine people sustained injuries following a blast in a at Tuem Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Out of the nine workers, three are said to be in a critical condition while the rest have sustained minor injuries.

Estimated loss due to the blast is reportedly Rs 25 lakh which includes damages to the factory, a car, a tempo and two bikes. An adjacent factory too has sustained some damages due to the blast.

More details of the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)