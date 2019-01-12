JUST IN
Goa: 9 injured in blast at Tuem Industrial Estate's factory

ANI  |  North Goa (Goa) [India] 

Nine people sustained injuries following a blast in a cement block factory at Tuem Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Out of the nine workers, three are said to be in a critical condition while the rest have sustained minor injuries.

Estimated loss due to the blast is reportedly Rs 25 lakh which includes damages to the factory, a car, a tempo and two bikes. An adjacent factory too has sustained some damages due to the blast.

More details of the incident are awaited.

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 17:35 IST

