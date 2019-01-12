Goa: 9 injured in blast at Tuem Industrial Estate's factory

-
ALSO READ
9 hurt in blast at cement block manufacturing factory in Goa
Pak SC concludes Katas Raj case; orders cement company to deposit Rs 10 crore as fine
Bengal's cement capacity may touch 30mn tn in 3 yrs: Officials
Two fake cement makers arrested in Ghaziabad, stocks seized
Maha mulls raising compensation to kin of tiger attack victims
-
Nine people sustained injuries following a blast in a cement block factory at Tuem Industrial Estate on Saturday.
Out of the nine workers, three are said to be in a critical condition while the rest have sustained minor injuries.
Estimated loss due to the blast is reportedly Rs 25 lakh which includes damages to the factory, a car, a tempo and two bikes. An adjacent factory too has sustained some damages due to the blast.
More details of the incident are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU