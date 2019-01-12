Congress obstructing justice in Ayodhya case: PM Modi

on Saturday accused the party of creating obstacles in the resolution of issue, saying the opposition party does not want the solution to the mandir-masjid issue.

"The party does not want to solve the issue of People must not forget this callous attitude of this party," said, while addressing the Council meeting at the Ram Lila Ground here.

Launching a multi-pronged attack on the Congress, said: "The government before us pushed the country into darkness. It won't be wrong if I say that lost 10 important years (2004-2014) in scams and corruption."

Congress-led UPA came to power at the Centre by defeating the BJP in 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the election which the BJP had fought under the leadership of then Prime Minister

Prime Minister also took on the for its alleged role in the chopper deal. "The Congress party is getting nervous when the probe is being conducted into the role of middleman in the chopper deal. 'Chowkidar' isn't going to stop. It is just a beginning. We will not leave anyone," added the Prime Minister.

He also commented on the Centre's latest move to give 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in admission in educational institutions and government jobs. "The decision will boost the confidence of people and will help to move forward on the path of development," he said. "These reservations will give a new dimension to the youths to fulfill their dreams," he added.

"In the 21st century, the country's young population is the biggest power. These will represent in the right manner. The young minds know that their voice has a lot of importance. Now, they know that their country's credibility is getting stronger. They also know that the economic and strategic status of India is touching new heights. They know that the government is standing with them under every circumstance," said Prime Minister Modi.

Talking about his government's good works and initiatives aimed at the women's empowerment, Prime Minister Modi said: "Important initiatives have been taken up in the last four and a half years for women's empowerment. People made fun of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative for political opposition, but we have come a long way to free the society from wrong beliefs, which existed for decades.

