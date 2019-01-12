BJP working on RSS, Hindutva agenda: Rajasthan Education Minister

The BJP is working on the agenda of RSS and and its only aim is to rename historical places in the country, Rajasthan's Minister said here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, Dotasara said: "BJP is continuously working on the agenda of (RSS) and Their only aim is to rename historical places. Even in the state's school curriculum, many changes have been made by the previous BJP government, which were not appropriate."

"I was shocked to learn that the BJP government had dropped the name of from the statewide and renamed it as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay State (PDUSTSE)."

"They should rather have introduced some new schemes named after Upadhyay. I have directed the officials to reinstate the word in the talent search examination," he said.

" doesn't believe in changing either history or names like the BJP. We believe in quality and holistic for the proper growth of our students," added Rajasthan's Minister Dotasara.

Dotasara also held a meeting with the officials of the of (CBSE) and discussed various issues related to school education.

"I have asked the CBSE officials to review the changes made in NCERT textbooks by forming a review committee. We have also approached the subject experts and requested them to recommend changes in the textbooks meant for Classes I to XII students. The revised textbooks will be made available to the students from the next session 2020-21," said Dotasara.

In response to a question regarding the change in the schedule of the Public Service Commission (RPSC) examination, Dotasara said that the examination date was extended as the candidates did not get adequate time to prepare themselves for the examination.

"We earlier had sent a request to the RPSC to change the date of the examination citing an appropriate reason. They have accepted the request. So far the formal announcement has not been made but will soon be made," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)